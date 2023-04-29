WAA: Atlanta Chapter Crazy Legs Beltline 3k

We are hosting a 2 mile run/walk on the Beltline this spring. Future Badgers and Badger pups are invited! The walk/run will be from the Irwin Street intersection of the Eastside Beltline trail to Piedmont Park. Dogs and kids are welcome! When you register please let us know if kids will be joining you. Atlanta Badger shirts will be provided for all adult race attendees. Meet your fellow Atlanta Badgers at the end of the race in Piedmont Park for some breakfast.

There is street parking and lots around the end of the race in Piedmont Park. There is also lots of street parking around the start of the race near Krog Street Market. Uber or Lyft is also a great option.

Please register by April 21.