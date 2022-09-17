Skip Navigation

Badger Community Service with the Ark Association

Join the Motor City Badgers in helping the homeless with the Ark Association on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Detroit. 

At 1:45 p.m., meet under the billboard at 18th Street and 2535 Michigan Avenue.

We’ll help Ark director Karen Roback-Gates unload the van, set up tables with boxes of clothing and necessities, and distribute to those in need. 

We’ll also set up food tables and help a church group serve hot meals at 2 p.m. 

We will box the leftovers and distribute the food containers. Then, we will pack up, clean tables, fold tables and chairs, and load everything into the trailer. 

Not only is it fun to come together to help others, but we’ll learn a lot about the families and individuals who struggle invisibly. Badgers bless others with their blessings! 

Please bring or make a donation to the Ark Association in Detroit to help defray operating expenses (gas, insurance, facilities, freezers, etc.). 

Afterward, we can meet at Mercury Burger Bar. [MAP]

   *Tour de Troit is in Roosevelt Park on September 17.

Service event chair: Stephen Looney

The WAA: Motor City Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

At 1:45 pm, meet on Rose Street, between the Detroit Dog Park and Roosevelt Park (off Michigan Avenue, in front of Michigan Central Station in Detroit's Corktown Neighborhood).
