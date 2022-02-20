Virtual Film Screening and Discussion: <i>Parasite</i> (2019)

The WAA: APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) Affinity Group, in collaboration with UW–Madison’s Asian American Studies Program, is proud to present a free virtual screening of Parasite, the winner of the 2020 Academy Award for Best Picture, followed by a discussion via Zoom led by Lori Lopez, professor of media and cultural studies in the Department of Communications Arts and director of the Asian American Studies Program.

This is a FREE event! You will be provided with access to view the film online (available for the entire week prior to the discussion) and sent a link to join the Zoom discussion, which will begin at 6 p.m. CST on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

In addition, the first 30 registrants who attend the Zoom discussion will be sent a gift basket with Korean snacks, including instant noodles to make your own ram-don (a.k.a. jjapaguri 짜파구리), just like the dish featured in Parasite. Sign up soon, and don’t forget to tell your friends!