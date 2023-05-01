WAA: APIDA Affinity Group Film Screening

The WAA: Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Affinity Group, in collaboration with the UW-Madison’s Asian American Studies Program, is proud to present a free screening of Everything Everywhere All At Once, the winner of the 2023 Academy Award Best Pictures, followed by a discussion led by Timothy Yu, professor of English and Asian American Studies.

The event is at the Union South, with the film screening in The Marquee (2nd Floor) and the discussion in the Fifth Quarter Studio (2nd floor). There will be food served at the event: a nacho bar, seasonal fruit tray and bagels (in reference to the film).