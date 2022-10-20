WAA: Antigo Chapter Fill the Hill Bowling Event

Join the WAA: Antigo chapter for a special event during Fill the Hill as we raise money for scholarships to support local students attend UW Madison! Every gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $3,000. Come join the fun!

The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Antigo Chapter will be hosting an event at the bowling alley North Star Lanes from 5pm – 7pm on Thursday, October 20th. We’ll be there to help with the donation process, chat, and answer any questions you might have.

The WAA: Antigo Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations.