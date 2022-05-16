2022 Antarctica

Join your fellow Badgers for this spectacular journey featuring a nine-night exclusively chartered cruise to Earth’s last frontier: Antarctica. Sail aboard the intimate L’Austral, one of the finest vessels in Antarctic waters. This stunning cruise combines innovative designs with personalized service and features private balconies in 95 percent of the 110 deluxe, ocean-view suites and staterooms.

Retrace the sea lanes navigated by storied explorers, and be among the fortunate few to set foot on the continent of Antarctica. Led by our onboard expedition team of naturalists, enjoy guided excursions aboard the sturdy Zodiac craft. You will voyage among floating ice sculptures, intricate ecosystems, and abundant wildlife, including humpback whales, leopard seals, and friendly Adélie penguins. A series of enriching lectures in this pristine wilderness will enhance your ideal Antarctic expedition.

Spend two nights in the five-star Intercontinental Buenos Aires Hotel, and bond with other alumni on a tour of Argentina’s vibrant capital city. Extend your journey with the exclusive three-night Iguazú Falls post-program option. This unique itinerary will expand your horizons and offer valuable experiences to follow you into future travels.

View the brochure >