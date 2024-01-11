Antarctica Discovery

Join this truly life-changing adventure to experience the boundless beauty and pristine vastness of Antarctica. This remote continent and its precarious waterways have hosted some of the most courageous explorers in history and have been the scenes of both triumph and tragedy since Captain Cook first sailed the region in 1773.

Embark from Ushuaia, Argentina, and cruise through the Drake Passage to the South Shetland Islands amid the Antarctic Peninsula — exploring the dramatic landscapes and remarkable wildlife that call this continent home. Trek through penguin rookeries, observe vast flocks of seabirds, learn about Antarctic ice conditions, and discover the sites of both past and present scientific expeditions.

Your expedition vessel for this amazing journey is the modern, 190-guest Ocean Victory, a nimble craft designed specifically for polar cruising — with large cabins, exceptional amenities, and a knowledgeable and friendly crew. Carefully selected specifically for this program, her small size provides the ability and agility to maneuver narrow channels and access bays that are closed to bigger vessels. The craft also boasts innovative new features including Rolls-Royce zero speed stabilizers and a patented X-Bow that offers a more comfortable and stable voyage.

