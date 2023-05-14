Ancient Greece

Unearth the ancient world’s grandeur on this journey combining premier archaeological sites with the beauty and lore of the Aegean and her isles. As the ancient world comes alive in Athens, Peloponnese, Crete, and Santorini, your small group (limited to 24 travelers) will celebrate the glory of Greece. In Athens, visit the capital’s key sights — including the Acropolis with its magnificent Parthenon — and walk around the Plaka district. Then, take an excursion to Delphi, one of the most beautiful and celebrated ancient sites, and tour Athens’ acclaimed National Archeological Museum. En route to the Peloponnesian coast for three nights at a resort, see Ancient Corinth’s ruins. At the vast archaeological site of ancient Epidaurus, marvel at the exceptional theater. Following that adventure, explore Mycenae’s imposing ruins — a historic UNESCO site. Discover beautiful Venetian/Byzantine Nafplion, and board a private boat to cruise to the idyllic, car-free island of Hydra. Spend the next three nights in the fascinating Cretan capital, Heraklion, independently touring the legendary Minoan Palace of Knossos and the acclaimed Archaeological Museum. After a private cruise to Spinalonga, learn about a Greek staple with an olive oil farm tour and tasting. Next, ferry to picturesque Santorini, with its iconic homes overlooking the Aegean. A two-night stay here includes a winery tour and tasting, a walk through postcard-worthy Oia, and a tour of the Bronze Age Akrotiri archaeological site. Returning to Athens, enjoy a final afternoon at leisure and a farewell dinner.

