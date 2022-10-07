Alumni Park’s Fifth Anniversary Celebration

You’re Invited

Enjoy a night to commemorate Alumni Park’s fifth anniversary. And honor the 11 new alumni featured in the park, some of whom will be in attendance.

This VIP reception, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., is for select alumni, donors, campus leaders, and friends. Highlights include hearing about the newly featured alumni — and meeting some of them — along with enjoying passed appetizers and desserts.

Afterward, continue the revelry during an open house for the community, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Alumni Park. This will be a wonderful opportunity to gather in celebration of an iconic campus destination and the newly inducted alumni who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea.

Newly Featured Alumni in the Park

Kiana Beaudin ’10, MPAS’15

William Campbell MS’54, PhD’57

André De Shields ’70

Tony Evers ’73, MS’76, PhD’86

Marcy Kaptur ’68

Jim Sensenbrenner JD’68

Elzie Higginbottom ’65

Geraldine Hines JD’71

Jesús Salas MA’85

Linda Thomas-Greenfield MA’75

Allee Willis ’69

Learn more about these accomplished alums.

Cost

Free to attend

Registration is required

RSVP by September 28 — space is limited!

Parking

There are numerous campus parking ramps near One Alumni Place and Alumni Park. Lot 6, the Helen C. White Library Parking Garage, is located across the street from Memorial Union at 600 N. Park Street. Lot 46, at the corner of Lake Street and Johnson Street, is also a good option, as is the State Street Campus Garage at 415 N. Lake Street. Visit the UW’s visitor parking page for more information, parking maps, locations, and hours.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow all applicable COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests for this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.