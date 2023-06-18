Alsace: Fairy-Tale France

Tucked between the magnificent Vosges mountains and the Black Forest lies a region brimming with beauty, incredible gastronomy, a unique Franco-Germanic culture, and old-world villages. This is France’s acclaimed Alsace region, known for its enticing blend of German and French traditions and fascinating heritage. Stay for seven nights in charming Colmar, the heart of the region with scenery plucked from a fairy tale. Each day, journey through a varied landscape to whimsical Alsatian communities, including Kaysersberg, Riquewihr, and Eguisheim. Visit eco-friendly Freiburg, multicultural Basel, and dynamic Strasbourg, which is home to one of Europe’s greatest Gothic treasures. Sip superlative wines along the storied Alsatian Wine Route and savor divine culinary experiences, including lunch in a winstub, an authentic Alsatian wine room. Delve into the region’s proud identity and illustrious past. This small-group adventure features a first-class hotel and a generous meal plan.