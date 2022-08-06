Affinity Group Celebration

Join fellow Badgers for family-friendly fun celebrating WAA’s affinity groups. Socialize with affinity group leaders, learn how they’re building connections and making a difference in your communities, and enjoy the fun of summertime in Madison.

Activities include pontoon boat rides, face painting, yard games, a coloring station, karaoke, and music curated by a DJ.

You can sign up for a pontoon boat ride during registration.

RSVP by Monday, Aug. 1. This event is free to attend.

This event was previously called the Multicultural Summer Picnic. Its new name reflects the expansion of our affinity groups.

Event Schedule

5 p.m. Check-in 5:30 p.m. Pontoon boat rides begin 5:45 p.m. WAA welcome remarks and affinity group updates 6 p.m. DJ and activities begin 7:15 p.m. Campus and affinity group updates 8 p.m. Pontoon boat rides end 9 p.m. Event concludes

Meet the Affinity Group Leaders

Back row (left to right): Erran Daniels ’08; SantaLucia Hernandez ’13; Kara Jankowski ’07; Kevin Wong ’15; MollyJo Bautch ’16, MS’18; Nicole Soulier ’09, MS’15; Russell Betts ’94; and Gia Gallimore, senior director of diverse alumni engagement. Front row (left to right): Pasha Thao ’16, program manager of diverse alumni engagement; Katrina Flores ’07; Roslynn Pedracine ’08; and Crystal Lepscier ’05, MS’11.

Not pictured: Joselyn Diaz-Valdes ’04, MS’20; Rachelle Eilers ’09, MS’11; Tanisha Frazier ’00; Emma Lai ’21; Faun Moses ’04, JD’10; David O’Connor ’05, MS’13; Marianna Rivera ’15; Plia Xiong ’16; and Andrea Zorbas ’06.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.