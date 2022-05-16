2022 Adriatic Artisans

The Mediterranean sparkles with springtime sunshine in May, the perfect time to visit. Catch some rays on a dazzling cruise to famed Italian cities and more aboard Oceania Cruises’ Marina. From Venice to Bari to Florence to Rome, get your fill of Italian Renaissance art and architecture, the towering remains of the ancient Roman Empire, and handcrafted authentic Italian cuisine.

Along your route, take in Dubrovnik’s massive medieval walls, the sun-bleached ramparts of Saint George Castle ruins in Argostoli, and the most concentrated area of historic sites in the world set among the palms and palaces of Valletta. Take a gander at Gaudí’s whimsical architecture in Barcelona. Venture into the crooked hilltop villages and colorful whirl of markets in Provence. Get your glam on in Monte Carlo, where race cars and roulette are the hallmarks of this billionaire’s playground. Here, let your UW pride shine!