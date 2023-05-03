Admissions 101: San Francisco

Do you have an aspiring #FutureBadger in your family? Meet leaders from the Office of Admissions and Recruitment to learn about UW–Madison’s admissions process and timelines! Get information on the college application process, including:

How many students from San Francisco attend UW–Madison?

What happens once an application is submitted and what does holistic review mean?

mean? What does it mean that UW–Madison is “test optional” until 2025?

What does it mean that UW–Madison is competitive and selective?

… and much more!

This free program focuses on the application process for those who have not yet applied to the university. It is recommended for high school juniors, seniors, and their families.

Registration is required because of limited capacity.

Speakers

Gabby Knauer is the national recruitment manager in the Office of Admissions and Recruitment at UW–Madison. She has a passion for helping students imagine and discover their dreams as prospective college students and, ultimately, helping them find the best educational path for them.

André E. Phillips is the director of admissions and recruitment at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. A member of the Office of Admissions and Recruitment since 2011, he was appointed director in March 2017. Phillips leads the admissions and recruitment team with a focus on building each enrolling cohort with a wide breadth and depth of talents and interests.

Additional Information

Speakers are not able to answer questions about applications that have already been submitted. Participation in this event will not impact admission.

When you register, please inform us of any dietary needs, accommodations (such as captions or interpreting services), or other needs.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.