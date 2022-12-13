As another tumultuous year draws to a close, the world is wondering what may come next. How will international conflicts and alliances continue to impact our daily lives? How will money influence policy-making and political campaigns? Will the global economy finally begin to stabilize, or will current volatility continue? What sorts of trends, influences, and outcomes do experts anticipate for the coming year?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with leading experts who will discuss their predictions for 2023. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speakers

Jordan Ellenberg, PhD, is the John D. MacArthur Professor of Mathematics and Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor of Mathematics at UW–Madison. His field is arithmetic algebraic geometry. His research is partially supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation, a Kellett Mid-Career Award, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education, with funding by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. He is a Discovery Fellow at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, where he is part of the machine learning group and the Institute for Foundations of Data Science. He is also a member of the science board of the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics. He is the author of the books How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking (2014, Penguin Press) and Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy, and Everything Else (2021, Penguin Press).

Jon Pevehouse, PhD, is the Vilas Distinguished Professor of Political Science: International Relations at UW–Madison. His research interests lie in international relations, international political economy, American foreign policy, international organizations, and political methodology. His work examines the relationship between domestic and international politics. He is the coauthor, with Joshua Goldstein, of International Relations, the leading textbook on international politics. From 2012 to 2017, he was the editor of International Organization, the leading journal in the field of international relations.

Eleanor Powell, PhD, is the Booth Fowler Associate Professor of Political Science at UW–Madison. She received her PhD from Harvard University and served as an assistant professor of political science at Yale University before joining the UW–Madison faculty. Her book, Where Money Matters in Congress (Cambridge University Press), examines the influence of money on the internal politics of Congress and the biases it has for the policy-making process. Primarily a Congress scholar, her research revolves around three themes: the influence of money in American politics, political parties, and the complexities of congressional representation. Her research has appeared in the Journal of Politics, the British Journal of Political Science, and Political Science Research and Methods among other journals.

Brad Tank MBA’82 is an expert on macroeconomics and monetary policy. He is the chief investment officer and managing director of Neuberger Berman, as well as the global head of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, and Asset Allocation Committees and the Investment Strategy Committee for the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He brings 38 years of industry experience in a variety of executive leadership positions and mutual fund management.

