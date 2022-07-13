2022 Open Championship: 150th Anniversary at St. Andrews

This tour is currently sold out. Please call Sports and Entertainment Travel at 877-295-3068 or request to be added to the waitlist.

If you’re a sports-loving Badger, this bucket-list-worthy trip is for you. Join alumni and friends in beautiful Scotland in celebration of the 150th Open Championship! The 2022 Open will take place at the birthplace of golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews, on the southeastern Scottish coast. The Open Championship, referred to as the Open or the British Open, is the oldest continually run golf tournament in the world and one of the four major golf tournaments. Starting in 1860, the Open Championship has attracted fans to Scotland from around the world.

This land-only tour includes deluxe hotel accommodations at Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee, exclusive dinners, access to the opening and championship rounds of the Open Championship, golf and non-golf excursions, special souvenirs, and more.

For questions or to be added to the waitlist, please contact Sports and Entertainment Travel at support@waafantravel.com or 877-295-3068.