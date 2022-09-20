2022 Board Meeting Events

Join us for our monthly Twin Cities Badgers Board meeting. Our Board Members will provide information about their committees (events, scholarships, volunteering, networking, sports, etc) and discuss strategic planning for 2022 and beyond. All are welcome to join us to hear about opportunities to get involved! If you have any questions, please contact Lauren at twincities@uwalumni.com.

**Please note that the Board is still conducting virtual meetings using Zoom. Please email Lauren (twincities@uwalumni.com) to RSVP and receive the Zoom link to join our meeting.