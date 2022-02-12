Bundle up in your warmest winter wear and join Badgers of all ages for an afternoon of family-friendly, winter-themed activities during the annual Winter Carnival Family Fun in Alumni Park. Show off your moves at the outdoor dance party with DJ Mike Carlson. Then, head inside One Alumni Place to warm up with winter-themed storytelling, hands-on art activities presented by the Chazen Museum of Art, complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider while supplies last, and a performance from the UW Alumni Band from 1:00-2:00pm! Also, enjoy a special appearance from everyone’s favorite mascot, Bucky Badger from 12:30-1:30pm. WAA Members, make sure to pick up your exclusive gift!

This event is hosted in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC. In accordance with recommendations and requirements on the UW–Madison campus, all participants at this event will be required to wear a face covering while indoors and not eating or drinking (regardless of vaccination status) to ensure the safety of all guests and staff. We appreciate your cooperation in this effort!