The UW Varsity Band Returns to Green Bay

One of the most recognizable sounds of Wisconsin — the UW Varsity Band — is coming to Green Bay for their annual spring concert at the Weidner Center on February 20 at 3 p.m. This will be a performance you do not want to miss.



Get ready for a high-energy, nonstop show of old favorites and maybe a few new hits when the Badgers take the stage under the direction of Dr. Corey Pompey! Come experience the excitement of the Badger band — a true treasure of Wisconsin!



For tickets, call 800-895-0071 or 920-494-3401 or visit ticketstaronline.com.

The WAA: Brown County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event. That includes a requirement by UW-Green Bay and the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts that all patrons over age 2 wear masks at all times while in the WCPA. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.