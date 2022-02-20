Skip Navigation

The UW Varsity Band Returns to Green Bay

One of the most recognizable sounds of Wisconsin — the UW Varsity Band — is coming to Green Bay for their annual spring concert at the Weidner Center on February 20 at 3 p.m. This will be a performance you do not want to miss.

Get ready for a high-energy, nonstop show of old favorites and maybe a few new hits when the Badgers take the stage under the direction of Dr. Corey Pompey! Come experience the excitement of the Badger band — a true treasure of Wisconsin!

For tickets, call 800-895-0071 or 920-494-3401 or visit ticketstaronline.com.

The WAA: Brown County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event. That includes a requirement by UW-Green Bay and the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts that all patrons over age 2 wear masks at all times while in the WCPA. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

Sunday, Feb. 20
WHEN
February 20, 2022
3-5 p.m. CST
WHERE
Cofrin Family Hall
2420 Nicolet Drive
Green Bay, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
11.50 – 24.00
HOST(S)
WAA: Brown County Chapter
Cofrin Family Hall
2420 Nicolet Drive
Green Bay, WI
Sunday, Feb. 20
WHEN
February 20, 2022
3-5 p.m. CST
WHERE
Cofrin Family Hall
2420 Nicolet Drive
Green Bay, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
11.50 – 24.00
HOST(S)
WAA: Brown County Chapter

Upcoming Events