Bascom Hall and the Capitol with chat bubbles

UW–Madison Day at the State Capitol

As a public university, the UW’s budget and policies are affected by our government. We need passionate advocates like you to be part of the UW’s delegation to the state legislature. Join us for UW–Madison Day at the state capitol, where you’ll make a difference by talking with your legislators and their staff to tell them what higher education means to you and your community. Plus, connect with fellow alumni advocates who love the UW as much as you do!

Registration and additional details coming soon.

Program Schedule

12–1 p.m.Lunch at the Concourse Hotel
1:30–4:30 p.m.Meetings with legislators at the state capitol building
5:30–8 p.m. Reception at the Concourse Hotel

The Wisconsin Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC on COVID-19. We will take all appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. Details on those measures will be shared with registrants prior to the event.

Wednesday, Apr. 27
WHEN
April 27, 2022
12-8 p.m. CST
WHERE
Concourse Hotel — Madison Ballroom
1 W. Dayton Street
Madison, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
Wisconsin Alumni Association
Concourse Hotel — Madison Ballroom
1 W. Dayton Street
Madison, WI
