2022 Swiss Alps and Italian Lakes

From glamorous Saint Moritz to the glorified Italian Lakes, the beauty and culture of Switzerland and Italy come together on this epic eight-night journey like no other. Enjoy stays in Saint Moritz, Switzerland, a chic resort town, and Stresa, Italy, tucked on the shores of shimmering Lake Como. As you travel through two culturally distinct countries, discover coveted destinations, untouched natural landscapes, and celebrated heritage. Journey by train to Zuoz, a charming Engadine village, and wind through ever-changing scenery — from snowcapped mountains to palm trees — on the Bernina Express. Cruise by private boat to the enchanting Borromean Islands, and explore the lakeside communes of Bellagio and Como, villages that exude romance and la dolce vita. In Milan, stand before Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, and admire a centuries-old baroque palace on Isola Bella. Plus, learn to prepare regional dishes at a family-owned restaurant in the Piedmontese region. This engaging program includes first-class accommodations and an extensive meal plan including wine with dinner.