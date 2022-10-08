2022 Paris: The African American Experience

Follow in the footsteps of Josephine Baker, Langston Hughes, Eugene Bullard, and other African American luminaries on this enriching stay in Paris. In the years following World War I, many Black Americans found acceptance and opportunities in the City of Light that were denied to them in the United States. Through specially designed excursions and talks, trace the journey of African Americans in France, gaining insight into why they moved to Paris and how they forever influenced French culture.

In Montmartre, listen to stories about the club owners and musicians that shaped Paris’s jazz fervor, and learn about the contributions of key figures of the African diaspora. Watch a fascinating documentary, followed by an engaging discussion with the filmmakers. Then, enjoy an evening of jazz at a local club. Along the way, savor quintessential Parisian experiences like tasting divine cuisine, cruising the Seine River, and exploring the incredible art scene. This small, Badger-exclusive program features a first-class hotel and an extensive meal plan, including wine with dinner. This broadening journey is ideal for active travelers who share UW pride!