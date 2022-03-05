Orange County Badgers: Beer and Bowling

Our last event before lockdown in 2020 is here again — Beer and Bowling! As the name describes, the OC Badgers will be hosting a big night of bowling, food, drinks, and prizes! Badgers, Big Ten alumni, family, and friends are all welcome. As always, we will have prizes, trophies, and raffle drawings.

Bowlers of ALL skill levels are welcome!

Check-in: 4 p.m.

Bowling Start: 5 p.m.

Register by March 4. No walk-ins will be admitted. Lanes are assigned in advance. When you sign up, please let us know if you want to be assigned a lane with any other attendees.

The WAA: Orange County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.