Latinx Badgers Elevate ’22

A health and wellness series to enter 2022 as your best self

Join the WAA: Latinx Affinity Group for this virtual lunchtime series on finding and achieving wellness across multiple modalities in the new year. Hear from a variety of experts to identify and visualize personal goals for the year, discover new ways to keep your body physically healthy, become money smart(er), and learn about ways to protect and nourish your mental health.

Manifest: Setting Goals and Creating a Vision Board

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 – 12 p.m. CST

In this workshop, we will be learning how to pick smart, reasonable, personal goals for the new year. Presenter Vic Soto will teach us how we can manifest those goals through the creation of a vision board.

Presenter

Victoria “Vic” Soto ‘21

Presenter Bio

Vic Soto graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in May 2021 with a bachelor of science in social work and a certificate in Chicanx and Latinx studies. She is currently working on her master of social work degree. Soto works with the Morgridge Center for Public Service as a graduate academic liaison, while also serving as an academic lead for the Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence (PEOPLE) at East High School.

Invigorate: Keep Your Body Healthy and Strong

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 – 12 p.m. CST

This workshop, led by a medical doctor, will explore how alumni can make simple, smarter health choices on a daily basis to stay healthy. Participants will also learn about preventive care for health issues more common in the Latinx community and will walk away with workout ideas and simple recipes.

Presenter

Nestor Rodriguez MD’07

Presenter Bio

Nestor Rodriguez is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and the medical director of Carbon World Health. He has a strong interest in developing an innovative and holistic approach to helping people look and feel their very best.

Expand: Creating and Maintaining Wealth

Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022 – 12 p.m. CST

This workshop, led by a financial adviser, will explore the process of setting financial goals and creating wealth via investing, short- and long-term accounts, and Roth IRAs. Alumni will also dive into risk management in terms of life, health, and disability.

Presenter

Roy Cambronero

Presenter Bio

Roy Cambronero works for Northwestern Mutual as a financial representative. Cambronero serves his community by equipping his clients with the financial tools to help them prepare and secure their futures.

Nourish: Tending to and Protecting Your Mental Health

Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022 – 12 p.m. CST

This workshop, led by a certified counselor, will focus on how alumni can set healthy boundaries and unpack generational trauma. Learn about how to best support those in our circles who are going through depression, and enjoy a guided meditation and journaling exercise.

Presenter

Diana Gallardo ’17

Presenter Bio

Diana Gallardo is a Mexican American, queer doctoral candidate in the counselor education and supervision program at the Pennsylvania State University. She is a certified counselor whose research focuses on structural and systemic barriers that have historically prevented Latinx students’ retention and advancement in higher education.