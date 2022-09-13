Skip Navigation
Israel

2022 Journey through Israel

Join alumni and friends on a trip of a lifetime to the Holy Land of Israel. From the scorching sands of the Judean Desert to the salty buoyancy of the Dead Sea, from grand remnants of Ancient Rome in Caesarea Maritima to the humble aspects of Nazareth, you will have incredible opportunities to explore, learn, and sample all that Israel has to offer.

In between areas of great history and religious meaning, you will stay at incredible accommodations, dine at amazing restaurants, and shop at some of the most intriguing bazaars and markets filled with color, charm, and excitement.

Tuesday, Sep. 13
WHEN
September 13-23, 2022
STARTING PRICE
$4,995
TOUR OPERATOR(S)
Orbridge
