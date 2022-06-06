2022 Grand Seine River and Normandy Passage

From Honfleur to Paris, this spectacular Seine River cruise will reveal poignant wartime history, colorful Norman cities, and the majestic City of Light. Unpack on your exclusively chartered first-class ship and sail through the bountiful French countryside to cherished ports and sites brimming with antiquity. Stroll through centuries-old harbor towns like Rouen, host to a well-preserved medieval quarter and a Gothic Cathedral, and Honfleur, a humming village with the enchanting Vieux Bassin.

Delve into the intricate and dramatic history of the D-Day invasion at Normandy’s beaches, Pointe du Hoc, and the Caen Memorial Museum with expert guides. Walk through flower-filled gardens at the home of Claude Monet, and see the ruins of elaborate French estates. Then it’s off to Paris to experience the city’s timeless districts and classic architecture, from the Notre-Dame Cathedral to the Latin Quarter. In the evening, enjoy a memorable cruise with your fellow Badgers. This extraordinary journey features an extensive meal plan, including wine and beer with lunch and dinner. Also, there is no single supplement for solo travelers!