2022 Galapagos Islands

Join fellow alumni and friends as you explore the Galapagos Islands. Designated the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978, the Galapagos Islands have been described as a “unique living museum and showcase of evolution.” They are home to a fascinating array of wildlife inhabiting an unspoiled ecosystem, living in harmony with their human visitors.

This exciting journey features a day of guided touring in Quito plus an intimate cruise through the archipelago with up-close access to endemic species. Expert naturalists guide you through the wonders of this national park, whale sanctuary, and marine reserve.

Accommodations for this adventure are aboard the Isabela II, a 40-guest vessel with spacious cabins, local cuisine, and a staff dedicated to ensuring both your comfort and enjoyment of this extraordinary destination. The ship’s perfect size allows for flexibility in the itinerary to maximize wildlife viewing and access to exclusive ports. Here, you can connect not only with nature but also with friendly UW alumni!

