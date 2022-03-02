2022 Discover Egypt and the Nile Valley

Looking for an exciting escape? Wander the fabled land of pharaohs and kings — where colossal pyramids, legendary tombs, and towering temples cascade across the terrain. The mighty Nile River welcomes you for a long-lasting journey that reveals seemingly limitless deserts contrasted by metropolitan cities. From biblical times to modern day, Egypt has been the site of monumental historical events, staggering technological achievements, and compelling human stories.

During this expedition, traverse the Nile Valley like past explorers did, and discover ancient treasures, including the Great Sphinx, the Temple of Horus, and the tombs of El Kab. Accompanied by expert Egyptologists, you’ll gain in-depth knowledge of Egypt and its antiquities. Then in the evenings, relax among some of the area’s most opulent hotels.

This all-meals-included program also features an exclusive four-night cruise on the Nile River aboard a private dahabiya. This deluxe, 14-guest sailing vessel offers the opportunity to see life on the Nile from a different perspective. As an additional benefit, this unique vessel ports on specific days to provide guests with a less crowded, more intimate experience while viewing the ancient sites. Enliven your present by visiting the past!

View the Brochure >