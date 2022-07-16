2022 Black Sea Brilliance

Taste the exotic flavors of the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea on this cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Riviera. You’ll have new tales to tell, from Istanbul to Athens, with the traditions of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkiye, and Ukraine sprinkled in. Planned specifically for culturally curious Badgers, this cruise highlights authentic experiences of lesser-known European cultures and explores their Greek and Roman roots in depth. Catch folk performances, visit villages, and savor food tours set against a Byzantine backdrop of onion-domed cathedrals and ancient ruins.

In Odessa, the Potemkin Steps welcome visitors up to the graceful Prymorsky Boulevard. In Turkiye, the ancient ruins of Ephesus come alive along marble roads carved with chariot marks. Top off your tour with island hopping through Greece. Here, you can snap a photo of Santorini’s indigo-domed churches clinging to stony cliffs along the caldera, and sip ouzo among the glitz and glamour of Mykonos.