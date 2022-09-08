2022 Spain: Andalucía in a Parador

Surrender to the soulful rhythm of Andalucía on this small-group journey in southern Spain. Spend seven nights in a first-class, modern parador in Antequera, a medieval town crowned by a 14th-century Moorish fortress, and discover Neolithic tombs just outside the city. Venture off to see the beautiful legacy of the Moors, who ruled the region for eight centuries. Marvel at the courtyards and fountains of the Alhambra in Granada, the iconic red-and-white arches of La Mezquita in Córdoba, and the imposing Alcázar in Sevilla, Spain’s cultural heart. In the hilltop town of Ronda, savor breathtaking views high over El Tajo Gorge. From a countryside wine tasting to a passionate flamenco performance, this engaging journey offers a lineup of sensory pleasures! Enjoy insightful lectures on Andalucía’s history and culture, an extensive meal plan that includes lunch within the Alhambra, and wine with dinner. There is no supplement for solo travelers.