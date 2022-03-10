2022 Spring Training in Arizona

“Take me out to the ball game,” is what you and fellow Badgers are going to say after checking out this spring training getaway in sun-soaked Arizona. Spring training is all about sitting back, relaxing, and enjoying the game of baseball. It’s a chance to get closer to the on-field action and catch rising stars and big-league veterans prepare for the season ahead.

This land-only tour includes deluxe hotel accommodations at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, three spring training games of your choice (pick and choose your favorite teams and players), exclusive receptions and excursions, special souvenirs, and more.

For questions or to make a reservation, please contact Sports and Entertainment Travel at support@waafantravel.com or 877-295-3068.