Game Watch Form

Football Game Watch Best Practices:
Once submitted, the WFAA digital team will add your hangout to your group website. A templated game watch email will be sent out every Wednesday during game weeks. This email will include a link to your Local Badgers Hangouts page.
Basics
- Please make sure your submission is as complete as possible.
- Game watch emails and event pages do not include registration. Please contact your chapter representative if you have an event that needs additional support.
- If you need to make changes to more than one game watch event, please resubmit this form by noon CDT/CST on the Monday prior to the game.
Bowls and Championship Games
- Submissions for Big Ten Championship game watches may be submitted at a later date, but no later than noon CDT/CST the Monday before the game.
- Submissions for Bowl game watches may be submitted at a later date, but no later than noon CDT/CST five business days prior to the game.