Skip Navigation

Founders’ Day Topic Request

Badger Leaders Resources

  • This form must be completed by November 15 Please reach out to your chapter representative if you have any questions.
  • Below are topics that will align chapter Founders’ Day events to better support university priorities. UW Changes Lives through life changing research, affordable and accessible world-class education, service and outreach to Wisconsin citizen, and innovation and economic development. The list below is a compilation of recommendations made by the Chancellor as well as the Deans of schools and colleges. Choose at most 4 categories to help narrow down your topics.
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
  • Please select only 3 topics from the list below based on the categories you selected.
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
  • (maxiumum 256 characters)
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  