Founders’ Day Topic Request

This form must be completed by
November 15
Please reach out to your chapter representative if you have any questions.
Chapter Name
Founders' Day Contact from your chapter
Name
First
Last
Phone
Email
Founders' Day Event information
Below are topics that will align chapter Founders’ Day events to better support university priorities. UW Changes Lives through life changing research, affordable and accessible world-class education, service and outreach to Wisconsin citizen, and innovation and economic development. The list below is a compilation of recommendations made by the Chancellor as well as the Deans of schools and colleges. Choose at most 4 categories to help narrow down your topics.
Categories
Break Through Discovery and Innovation
Computer, Data and Information Sciences (CDIS)
Entrepreneurship
Environmental Studies
Food and Beverage
Health and Medical
International
Public Policy and Economy
UW-Madison
Wellness and Mindfulness
2020 Election
Please select only 3 topics from the list below based on the categories you selected.
2020 Election
Stealth Media
Election Research Center
Gerrymandering
Presidency
Other
International
Trade
Tariffs
Immigration/Refugee Crisis
Other
Health and Medical
Cancer Research
Alzheimer’s Research
Stem Cell Research
Infectious Disease/Super Bugs
Global Health
Other
Wellness and Mindfulness
Kinesiology
Center for Healthy Minds
Social Media Effects
Other
Environmental Studies
50th Anniversary of Earth Day: Year of the Environment
Sustainability
Weather and Climate
Nelson Institute
Other
Entrepreneurship
Economics of entrepreneurship and innovation
Entrepreneurship and research on campus
Student entrepreneurship
Other
Food and Beverage
Meat Science
Dairy Science
Fermentation
Frozen Dessert Laboratory
Other
Public Policy and Economy
Prison Reform
Justice/Social Reform
Oppression
Poverty
Other
Break Through Discovery and Innovation
Homo Naledi
IceCube
Design Thinking
Other
UW-Madison
Wisconsin Idea
Higher Education
Bucky's Tuition Promise
Student Experience
Other
Computer, Data and Information Sciences (CDIS)
Computer Science
Artificial Intelligence
Robotics
Other
If you chose "Other" for any of the categories above, please list the topic you had in mind with its respective category separated by a comma ( , ).
(maxiumum 256 characters)
Do you intend to invite a local alumni to be your speaker?
Yes
No
Who is the local speaker?
Are you planning to honor a Badger of the Year at your event?
Yes
No
If you have someone in mind already for the Badger of the Year, please let us know who that might be.
First
Last
Do you need help identifying a Badger of the Year?
Yes
No
What is the first preferred date for your event
What is the second preferred date for your event
What is the third preferred date for your event
Which is most important to you?
Specific Topic
Date of Founders' Day event
Do you have any questions or comments you'd like to share with us?
