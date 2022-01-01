Founders’ Day Topic Request

This form must be completed by November 15 Please reach out to your chapter representative if you have any questions.

Below are topics that will align chapter Founders’ Day events to better support university priorities. UW Changes Lives through life changing research, affordable and accessible world-class education, service and outreach to Wisconsin citizen, and innovation and economic development. The list below is a compilation of recommendations made by the Chancellor as well as the Deans of schools and colleges. Choose at most 4 categories to help narrow down your topics.