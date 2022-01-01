Chapter Scholarship Program

Since 1967, WAA’s alumni chapters around the world have awarded more than $10 million to UW-Madison students. Scholarships are generally awarded in the spring, but each chapter operates its own scholarship program, so find the chapter nearest your hometown to find out more about its particular program.

PLEASE NOTE:

For output purposes, we have the form setup as one student per entry. So if your chapter/affiliate has more than one student receiving a scholarship, you will need to submit it multiple times.

When entering scholarship recipients, please be sure to have all information (including student ID's) ready to input before submitting. The system does not allow you to enter partial information and go back in later to complete it.

New Scholarship Timeline

Nov 1 – Feb 1: Student applications available on Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH)

Scholarship Transmittal Form

Chapter scholarships must be submitted via the online transmittal form. No hard copies will be accepted.

Be sure to include the matching-dollar portion when determining the final amount of the award. The UW Foundation will match up to $10,000 per chapter. We will need each recipient’s student ID number so that the Office of Student Financial Services can properly identify the correct student. All students, including new students, receive an ID number upon acceptance. (Note: this is not the ID number associated with a student’s private UW record.) Out of respect for the privacy and safety of the students, please do not send us their Social Security numbers.

Please contact your scholarship recipients to let them know how much money they will receive and in which semester(s) they will receive it. Make sure to let them know that their scholarships will be applied directly to their tuition statements and that they will not receive a check. Please have your students contact their chapter representative with questions regarding the status of their scholarships.

Scholarship Donations