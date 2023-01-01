BLC Schedule for Domestic Chapter Leaders

8:30–10 a.m. Breakfast Program — Chapter and Group updates

Speakers: Angela Lillethun ’95, Senior Director, Regional Relations & Volunteer Management, WAA

Gia Gallimore, Senior Director — Diverse Alumni Engagement, WAA

Lora Klenke ’94, Managing Director — International, WAA

Location: Great Hall, Memorial Union

10:15–11:15 a.m. Breakout Session 1 Event Planning: Tips and Implementation

Planning an alumni event involves a lot of moving parts. Get advice from seasoned experts on how to keep everything running smoothly — and what to do when there are inevitable surprises!

Office Hours with Fellow Badger Leaders

Bring your questions, big ideas, and Badger spirit to this informal Q & A!

Bring your questions, big ideas, and Badger spirit to this informal Q & A!

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Breakout Session 2 Recent Graduate Engagement (featuring Karla Foster and Christine Seeley)

New Badgers alumni can be some of the hardest to engage — but once you do, they can bring tremendous strength to your group! Learn how to reach and retain these future members and leaders. Creating Newsletters That Shine (featuring the alumni engagement program team)

Your newsletters should do more than just share information; they should also tell alumni who you are and get them excited. At this session, you’ll explore ideas for newsletters that capture readers’ attention and encourage engagement. Optional drop-in office hours for website assistance with WFAA's digital team — no registration required .

12:30–1:45 p.m. Lunch

1:45–2:45 p.m. Breakout Session 3 Stewardship: A Deep Dive (featuring Timeka Rumph)

Arguably the most important part of the solicitation cycle, stewardship means much more than just acknowledging the receipt of a gift. Learn more about how stewardship can impact future giving and how you can make it truly meaningful for your donors. Making Social Media Work for You (featuring Andrea Stegman)

Social media can be a powerful tool — if you use it right. Learn the ins and outs of improving your group’s social media presence, including how to avoid potential pitfalls. Optional drop-in office hours for website assistance with WFAA's digital team — no registration required.

3–4 p.m. Getting Creative: A Panel on Nontraditional Events

Fish fry? Wine and hike? Stuffing care packages? When it comes to fun activities to engage alumni, there are no limits! Join us for a panel discussion with Badger leaders who have made these creative approaches work.