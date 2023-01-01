Skip Navigation

BLC Schedule for Affinity Group Leaders

Thursday, June 22

8:30–10:30 a.m.Small-group sessions on the fourth floor of Memorial Union (breakfast provided)
10 a.m.Optional: Check in for a tour of Camp Randall and the south end zone
10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.Optional: Tour of Camp Randall and the south end zone, transportation provided
12 p.m.Check-in at the Great Hall, fourth floor of Memorial Union
12:30–1:30 p.m.Lunch and welcome in the Great Hall
1:30–3:30 p.m.I’m Board: A Workshop on Keeping Your Board Members Engaged (featuring Sarah Marty ’97, MS’01, MA’05, director of the Bolz Center for Arts Administration)
3:45–4:45 p.m.

Wisconsin Alumni Association and UW updates from Sarah Schutt, executive director and chief alumni officer

5–7:30 p.m.Happy hour and pontoon boat rides at the Pyle Center

Friday, June 23

8:30–10 a.m.Breakfast Program — Chapter and Group updates
Speakers: Angela Lillethun ’95, Senior Director, Regional Relations & Volunteer Management, WAA
Gia Gallimore, Senior Director — Diverse Alumni Engagement, WAA
Lora Klenke ’94, Managing Director — International, WAA
Location: Great Hall, Memorial Union
10:15–11:15 a.m.Breakout Session 1
  • Event Planning: Tips and Implementation
    Planning an alumni event involves a lot of moving parts. Get advice from seasoned experts on how to keep everything running smoothly — and what to do when there are inevitable surprises!
  • Office Hours with Fellow Badger Leaders
    Bring your questions, big ideas, and Badger spirit to this informal Q & A!
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Breakout Session 2
  • Recent Graduate Engagement (featuring Karla Foster and Christine Seeley)
    New Badgers alumni can be some of the hardest to engage — but once you do, they can bring tremendous strength to your group! Learn how to reach and retain these future members and leaders.
  • Creating Newsletters That Shine (featuring the alumni engagement program team)
    Your newsletters should do more than just share information; they should also tell alumni who you are and get them excited. At this session, you’ll explore ideas for newsletters that capture readers’ attention and encourage engagement.
  • Optional drop-in office hours for website assistance with WFAA's digital team — no registration required.
12:30–1:45 p.m.Lunch
1:45–2:45 p.m. Breakout Session 3
  • Stewardship: A Deep Dive (featuring Timeka Rumph)
    Arguably the most important part of the solicitation cycle, stewardship means much more than just acknowledging the receipt of a gift. Learn more about how stewardship can impact future giving and how you can make it truly meaningful for your donors.
  • Making Social Media Work for You (featuring Andrea Stegman)
    Social media can be a powerful tool — if you use it right. Learn the ins and outs of improving your group’s social media presence, including how to avoid potential pitfalls.
  • Optional drop-in office hours for website assistance with WFAA's digital team — no registration required.
3–4 p.m.Getting Creative: A Panel on Nontraditional Events
Fish fry? Wine and hike? Stuffing care packages? When it comes to fun activities to engage alumni, there are no limits! Join us for a panel discussion with Badger leaders who have made these creative approaches work.
4:15–5 p.m.Awards ceremony in the Great Hall

Voting is open! Help choose the new design for The Red Shirt before 5 p.m. CDT on Friday, April 28. Vote now!