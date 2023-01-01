BLC Schedule for Affinity Group Leaders

Thursday, June 22
|8:30–10:30 a.m.
|Small-group sessions on the fourth floor of Memorial Union (breakfast provided)
|10 a.m.
|Optional: Check in for a tour of Camp Randall and the south end zone
|10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
|Optional: Tour of Camp Randall and the south end zone, transportation provided
|12 p.m.
|Check-in at the Great Hall, fourth floor of Memorial Union
|12:30–1:30 p.m.
|Lunch and welcome in the Great Hall
|1:30–3:30 p.m.
|I’m Board: A Workshop on Keeping Your Board Members Engaged (featuring Sarah Marty ’97, MS’01, MA’05, director of the Bolz Center for Arts Administration)
|3:45–4:45 p.m.
Wisconsin Alumni Association and UW updates from Sarah Schutt, executive director and chief alumni officer
|5–7:30 p.m.
|Happy hour and pontoon boat rides at the Pyle Center
Friday, June 23
|8:30–10 a.m.
|Breakfast Program — Chapter and Group updates
Speakers: Angela Lillethun ’95, Senior Director, Regional Relations & Volunteer Management, WAA
Gia Gallimore, Senior Director — Diverse Alumni Engagement, WAA
Lora Klenke ’94, Managing Director — International, WAA
Location: Great Hall, Memorial Union
|10:15–11:15 a.m.
|Breakout Session 1
|11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
| Breakout Session 2
|12:30–1:45 p.m.
|Lunch
|1:45–2:45 p.m.
| Breakout Session 3
|3–4 p.m.
|Getting Creative: A Panel on Nontraditional Events
Fish fry? Wine and hike? Stuffing care packages? When it comes to fun activities to engage alumni, there are no limits! Join us for a panel discussion with Badger leaders who have made these creative approaches work.
|4:15–5 p.m.
|Awards ceremony in the Great Hall