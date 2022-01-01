Alumni Group Awards Nomination Form

The Badger of the Year Award recognizes local alumni who have represented the university positively through success in their profession, community service initiatives, or volunteer activities.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes chapter leaders who have served in a role (or multiple roles) with a chapter for 10 or more years.
The Presidents’ Circle of Excellence Award recognizes excellence in volunteer service to the university for alumni who have actively served in a leadership role with their local alumni chapter.
To whom should this award be mailed?
Please complete all required (*) fields and correct any error(s) above.