The Wisconsin Alumni Association will follow applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff on the Official Badger Bowl Tour. All guests traveling on our charter flight will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (with their final dose at least 14 days prior to the trip) or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of departure. Guests will be required to wear a face covering for the duration of the flight, including while boarding and disembarking. Details on how to share vaccination information securely with WAA will be provided prior to the event. All registered guests will be sent information about COVID-19 protocols. If updated guidance requires changes to the date, time, or location of an event, registered guests will be notified via email.