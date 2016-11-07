Home
Wisconsin Grad Nationally Recognized for Achievements in Quality: Sara Durch
Wisconsin Grad Nationally Recognized for Achievements in Quality: Sara Durch
I am included in the American Society for Quality’s November 2016 issue of Quality Progress magazine as one of the “Fresh Faces-Class of 2016”; recognized as an accomplished Quality professional under 40 who inspires and motivates others.
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
