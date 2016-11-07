Wisconsin Grad Nationally Recognized for Achievements in Quality: Sara Durch

Skip Navigation

Nov. 07, 2016
Category: Recognition

I am included in the American Society for Quality’s November 2016 issue of Quality Progress magazine as one of the “Fresh Faces-Class of 2016”; recognized as an accomplished Quality professional under 40 who inspires and motivates others.

