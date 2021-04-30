Wisconsin Alumni Kevin Koenigs and Annie Carlson Partner with MSOE and Marquette Alumni to Bring You Gifting Easy

During the pandemic, Kevin Koenigs ’16 and Annie Carlson teamed up with MSOE alumnus Victor Bande and Marquette University alumna Jacqueline Bande to build Gifting Easy, a gift-idea platform.

Hours and hours of gift discovery exercises, brand research, and review reading resulted in a user-friendly website that offered trendy gift ideas.

“Amazon, Walmart or Target can get overwhelming at times. They have so many products and brands that make it hard to narrow down what you should gift. When talking about gifts, it’s more about quality than quantity,” said Bande.

“In Gifting Easy, we only have the one or two top gift recommendations of each type and only high reviewed products and brands. Once we have helped you find the gift inspiration you need, then we link you back to the websites where you can find that gift at the best price,” said Koenigs.

When asked about what was the top gift for the 2020 holiday season, Bande said, “This year, we are seeing a movement into monthly subscription gifts. People think: Why give a gift that will only be opened once, instead of a thoughtful gift that the recipient will enjoy for several months at their doorstep?”