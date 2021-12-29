WALSAA Welcomes Alison Demmer to Board of Directors

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA) announced Alison Demmer ’18 as one of the newest members of the WALSAA Board of Directors. Demmer graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) where she earned a degree in life sciences communication. She is a marketing and public relations specialist at Culver Franchising System, LLC leading Culver’s Thank You Farmers project. At UW–Madison, she was involved with Collegiate Farm Bureau and the National Agri-Marketing Association, and she was a house fellow for the Farm and Industry Short Course (FISC) program. Demmer currently serves on the WALSAA Marketing and Development Committee. She resides in Peosta, Iowa, with her husband, Royce. They enjoy working on their family’s dairy farm, LE-O-LA Holsteins.