Vrakas Welcomes Andrew A. Kamphuis ’09, MAcc’10

The public accounting and business advisory firm, Vrakas S.C., is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew A. Kamphuis to its shareholder group.

Andy Kamphuis joins Vrakas with nearly 15 years of public accounting and corporate controllership experience serving public and private clients across various industries and ownership structures.

His professional experience includes supporting companies through periods of organizational change, capital restructuring, and other significant business and market adjustments that required him to adapt his services to their evolving needs.

At Vrakas, Andy will specialize in providing assurance and accounting advisory services to privately held, for-profit companies, including private equity and ESOP-owned companies, across a variety of industries. Andy will also be responsible for growing our Midwest client base while developing a professional service team in Illinois that will be dedicated to servicing this client base.

“We are excited to welcome Andy Kamphuis to the Vrakas CPAs + Advisors shareholder group,” says Bradley J. Weckwerth, President. “Andy brings with him a level of professionalism and expertise that will allow him to have an immediate impact on the firm’s success. Andy will also be a key player in the firm’s plans to continue to expand our reach further into the Midwest market.”