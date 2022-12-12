von Briesen and Roper, s.c. Welcomes Vince Falcone

von Briesen & Roper, s.c., announced that attorney Vincent J. Falcone JD’19 joined the Firm’s Madison office.

As a member of the Business Practice Group, Falcone focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, corporate law and real estate law. Falcone assists clients in all phases of drafting, negotiation, due diligence and financing of business transactions. Additionally, he assists commercial, residential and agricultural clients with real estate acquisitions and sales. He is a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association. Falcone received a JD from University of Wisconsin–Madison Law School and a BA from the University of Michigan.