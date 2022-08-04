Skip Navigation

von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Promotes John P. Pinzl

Aug. 04, 2022
Category: Career

John P. Pinzl ’10, JD’15 has been promoted to shareholder at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Pinzl is a member of the Litigation and Risk Management Practice Group in the Madison office. He focuses his practice on insurance coverage and litigation, third-party recovery, medical malpractice, and product liability. Pinzl is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Defense Counsel. He received a JD and BS from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

For more information, visit von Briesen and Roper, s.c..
