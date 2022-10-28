Home
Val Donovan Begins New Position with University Health Services
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 was recently appointed assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.
