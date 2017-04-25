Home
UW-Madison graduate in violin performance to join prestigious Miami New World Symphony: Teddy Wiggins
Apr. 25, 2017
Category: Career
Teddy Wiggins received his M.M. in violin performance in 2014. Wiggins has performed across the country, Europe and Asia. He received his bachelor’s from The Royal Conservatory in Toronto, where he cofounded the Annex Quartet between his studies and performances. Wiggins will be joining the Miami New World Symphony this fall.
