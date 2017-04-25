Skip Navigation

UW-Madison graduate in violin performance to join prestigious Miami New World Symphony: Teddy Wiggins

Apr. 25, 2017
Category: Career

Teddy Wiggins received his M.M. in violin performance in 2014. Wiggins has performed across the country, Europe and Asia. He received his bachelor’s from The Royal Conservatory in Toronto, where he cofounded the Annex Quartet between his studies and performances. Wiggins will be joining the Miami New World Symphony this fall.

For more information, visit UW-Madison Graduate School.
