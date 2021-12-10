Home
>
UW Grad Leads Investigation of Former New York Governor
UW Grad Leads Investigation of Former New York Governor
Dec. 10, 2021
Category: Career
Charles Lavine ’69 of Glen Cove, New York, serving as chair of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee, was in charge of the independent investigation determining that former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo committed impeachable offenses. Lavine has previously served as chair of the Elections Law Committee and the Ethics Committee.
More Alumni Notes
Colin Finan ’03 was named senior advisor for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.