Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

UW Grad Leads Investigation of Former New York Governor

UW Grad Leads Investigation of Former New York Governor

Dec. 10, 2021
Category: Career

Charles Lavine ’69 of Glen Cove, New York, serving as chair of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee, was in charge of the independent investigation determining that former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo committed impeachable offenses. Lavine has previously served as chair of the Elections Law Committee and the Ethics Committee.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Colin Finan Appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Colin Finan ’03 was named senior advisor for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Official Badger Bowl Tour On Sale Now!