UW Grad Daniel Kennedy Given International Communications Award

The International Academy of Communications Arts and Sciences has, in an award proclamation, honored UW–Madison grad Daniel Kennedy ’70 as a Distinguished International Judge of World Class Communications for his 20+ years of judging and evaluating entries.

Kennedy is an internationally recognized, award-winning writer, public relations and business journalism professional, the founder and owner of two communications agencies based in New York City and Vienna, Austria. Working across borders and across cultures, Daniel Kennedy has accomplished an international portfolio of clients and projects throughout the USA, England, Austria, Romania, Latvia, Liechtenstein, the former Yugoslavia, The Vatican and Afghanistan.