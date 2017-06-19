UW Grad and Lawyer Opens Axe Throwing Business in Chicago: Scott Hollander

Scott Hollander is a University of Wisconsin – Madison alumnus who graduated with a B.S. from the College of Engineering. He went on to get a J.D. from Northwestern University and then practiced law for 2.5 years. He quit his law firm job and recently opened an axe throwing range in Chicago, called Thunderbolt Chicago. Axe throwing is the hottest new recreational activity that has been taking Canada and the United States by storm.

In Madison, Scott could have been found tutoring for GUTS, jumping in the frozen Lake Mendota or practicing with the Tae Kwon Do club. He was also a founding member of the a cappella group, Fundamentally Sound, as their first vocal percussionist. He often returns to Madison to see his FS brothers, and of course his biological brother David, who just graduated from UW’s Law School.