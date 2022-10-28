Home
Tyler Z. Zmick Joins Duane Morris LLP
Tyler Z. Zmick has joined as an associate in Duane Morris LLP’s Employment, Labor, Benefits, and Immigration Practice Group in its Chicago office.
More Alumni Notes
Valerie Donovan ’11, MS’12 is now assistant director for mental health promotion and suicide prevention at UHS.
Samantha Bowen ’13, MSW’14 has been appointed assistant director for violence prevention at University Health Services, University of Wisconsin–Madison.
In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.
