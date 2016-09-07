Two UW Law Grads Launch Own Law Firm, Clark & Gotzler, Employment & HR Law Focus: Michael Gotzler and Jane Clark

Employers to be served by team with decades of in-house insight

Clark & Gotzler, Attorneys at Law, opened offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin in late 2015, providing Wisconsin employers with legal representation, advice and counsel on all aspects of employment and human resources law.

Clark & Gotzler clients benefit from founding partners Jane Clark and Mike Gotzler’s combination of in-house and law firm legal experience, with both partners having nearly two decades of private practice and in-house experience. Clark and Gotzler are both natives of the Milwaukee area and graduates of The University of Wisconsin Law School. Their extensive and unique melding of management, business and litigation experience helps clients navigate the maze of employment and human resources challenges.

“We know firsthand the needs and practical realities Wisconsin employers face when making and implementing employment-related decisions,” Clark said. “We anticipate and address our clients’ needs so they can focus on building and managing their organizations.”

Clark & Gotzler opened its doors at a time when the legal and regulatory environment for employers is changing at an unprecedented rate. Further, federal and state enforcement agencies continue to increase their oversight of workplace practices.

“It’s an increasingly dynamic world for employers,” Gotzler said. “That’s precisely when employers are more likely to make mistakes, but also when employers can seize new opportunities.”

Clark & Gotzler have already hired 2 additional employment lawyers with significant experience, Kathleen Garvey McNeil and Sheila Conroy, and several non-attorney professionals – all of whom are UW graduates or have significant University ties.

For more information on Clark & Gotzler, Attorneys at Law, visit www.clarkgotzler.com.